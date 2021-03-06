Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 107,342 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

