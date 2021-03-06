Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock worth $165,632,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

