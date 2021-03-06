Webflix Token (WFX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 122.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded 304.4% higher against the US dollar. One Webflix Token token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Webflix Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $5.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token is a token. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,537,756,493 tokens. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

