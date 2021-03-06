Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

