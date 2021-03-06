Wedbush Trims Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Target Price to $50.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.40% from the stock’s current price.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

VRM stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

