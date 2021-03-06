Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE WRI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 751,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.