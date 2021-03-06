Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 37,039 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $64,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

