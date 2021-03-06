Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $72,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

