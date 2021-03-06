Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,055 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of TC Energy worth $70,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,980 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after buying an additional 975,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after buying an additional 621,519 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $54.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

