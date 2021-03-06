Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $68,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $244.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

