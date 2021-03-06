Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $170.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of NXST opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,471,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

