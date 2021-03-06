West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

WFG opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

