Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 28th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 213,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6,773.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 240,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 237,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 195,350 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

