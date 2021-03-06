Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Trading Down 9.6%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.41. 2,001,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 898,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the third quarter worth $1,145,000.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.