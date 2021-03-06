Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.29.

WPM stock opened at C$45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

