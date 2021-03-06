Wings (WINGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135,830.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 117.7% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $135,830.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

