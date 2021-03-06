Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodside Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

