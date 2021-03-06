Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $401.42 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $223.48 or 0.00460278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00461361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00068181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00463680 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,166,289 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

