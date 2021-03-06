Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.05

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 44451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

