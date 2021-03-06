X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of X Financial stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.20% of X Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.