X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 2,400 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $23,376.00.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $18,912.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

