Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 28th total of 60,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 745,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

