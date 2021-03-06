Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.35 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

