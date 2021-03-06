Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

