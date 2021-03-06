Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $19.92 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $697.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

