Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $19.92 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

