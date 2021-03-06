Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $34.80.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

