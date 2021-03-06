Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. William Blair lowered Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 2,738,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.