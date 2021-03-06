Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

YEXT stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair lowered Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,347,137 shares in the company, valued at $53,420,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

