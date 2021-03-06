YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 37,311 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,590% compared to the average volume of 1,387 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $4,226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 409,427 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.