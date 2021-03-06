Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.80. 845,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $110,222,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

