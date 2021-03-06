Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post sales of $92.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $361.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.21 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 84,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

