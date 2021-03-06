Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Monro stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.