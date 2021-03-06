Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

