Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

