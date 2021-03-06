Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.23. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,651,770 shares of company stock worth $283,387,051. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 129.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

