Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 154,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,433. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $812.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.