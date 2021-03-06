Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $52.58. 380,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

