Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $7.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.84 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,712 shares of company stock worth $8,860,027. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 1,912,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,021. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.