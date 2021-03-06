Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 2,353,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

