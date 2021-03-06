Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $982,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,843.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,765 shares of company stock valued at $15,937,390 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

