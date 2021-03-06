Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.62. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 186,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

