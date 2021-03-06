Zacks: Analysts Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

