Zacks: Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). MoneyGram International reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,784. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $447.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

