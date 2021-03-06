Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report $155.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $166.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $697.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.98 million to $730.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $744.95 million, with estimates ranging from $738.39 million to $751.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Orion Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 503,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,794. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

