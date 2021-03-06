Zacks: Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,742,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TTEC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. 151,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,775. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

