Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $44.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $46.43 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $179.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.70 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $199.33 million, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $261.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

NYSE:EXK remained flat at $$5.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,040. The firm has a market cap of $864.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

