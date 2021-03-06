Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,391,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,070,059. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.