Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. 15,265,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,962. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

