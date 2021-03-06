Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post $235.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.51 million and the lowest is $208.49 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $226.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $967.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. 547,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,657. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

